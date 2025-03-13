Man is honest about wife's past: 'I'd have NEVER asked her out if I knew she was a Sugar Baby.' AITA? UPDATED

"AITA for telling my wife I'd have never asked her out if I knew she was a sugar baby?"

I've been with my wife for 5 years, married a little over one year. I was some cleaning and something I never noticed before was my wife's old jewelry. I know she had it, but I never noticed just how expensive looking it was. I asked my wife out of curiosity, where did she get these and how much they were.

She told me they were from an ex and they cost an A-LOAD. She told me before she only had one ex, back in high school and a bit of college. I asked her how the hell did a high school kid afford these. She looked confused, and I reminded her that she told me about her one ex.