Man is horrified by wife's change in personality after the loss of their baby. 'I don't recognize her anymore.' AITA? UPDATED 5X

We more or less had an intervention, and my in-laws were able to talk her into going to get treatment. I stayed home with her that night, and took the next day off of work to drive her there myself.

She was really freaking out, but I think she knew that voluntarily taking a mental health break somewhere she can actually get help was the right decision. I’m really proud of her.

My wife has already been officially diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-partum depression, on top of her already existing anxiety disorder. I had kind of started suspecting her having bipolar.

I thought getting a diagnosis would be a lot harder and there would be more hoops to jump through. Just getting the diagnosis is a relief, because now she can actually get medication and targeted help directly at what she’s facing.