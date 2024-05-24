Man horrified when wife lies to the police about his stepdaughter, 'How could you DO THIS to my SON?!' AITA? UPDATED 3X

When this man is concerned about his wife's web of lies, he asks the internet:

"My wife lied to the police about my step daughter. AITA?"

Two days ago my son “J” (17) came to my job upset & crying. He told me my step daughter “K”(19) came home with a ton of new things & when he checked his room the $ he had been saving was gone. K doesn’t have a job & when she does have $ she spends it like it’ll burn a hole in her pocket.

My boss let me go home early & I went home to ask K who took her shopping? K told me she used her own $. I told her to tell me the truth & she told me to “mind my own business”. J has been working at Papa Murphy’s & has been saving it.