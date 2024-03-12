Man is hospitalized 3X after fiancé's shocking confession ruins their engagement. AITA? MAJOR UPDATE.

You are going to find love again and things will be okay. You got this my man. I had someone waste 6 years of my time. basically just used me for rent for the later part of the relationship and after I proposed she got her shit in order to split with another dude asap.

Betrayal always stings but it lead me to meet my now fiance and my god you have no idea what a good relationship is like until you meet someone who actually likes you.

shinynew writes:

OP, it sounds like you are very isolated. Your edit expressing disbelief that people would agree that what your ex did was cruel and unfair is... upsetting. YOU AREN'T THE PROBLEM.