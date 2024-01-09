Man hosts family party to announce engagement, older sister 'screeches': 'It's not fair.' AITA?

"AITA for announcing my engagement?"

I (22m) have an older sister, Sarah (26f). Me and Sarah aren't close, and our relationship is pretty rocky. I recently got engaged to my fiance, Andrew (23m), and we decided to host a family gathering at our place to announce the engagement. We had dinner with mine and Andrew's families, and it was honestly nice to catch up with everyone.

I wasn't going to announce the engagement until during dessert, but Sarah saw the ring on my finger and she began screaming. And I'm talking, full on, screaming, like, literal screeching. Everyone was staring at her in shock, I mean, this is a 26-year-old-adult-woman, screeching like a toddler who didn't get what they wanted, of course they were staring.