Man with 'image oriented family' is asked to hide his heterochromia for sister's wedding. AITA? UPDATED

NTA, but as an mixed race Asian with a mom who has always been super critical about appearances, I totally understand what you're going through. My mom criticized my sister and I all the time growing up. It's hard to know what to do. It's unfortunate that in Asian culture, it's so important how you are perceived by others and how that looks on the family.

Perhaps your mom has some deeper thoughts about why she wants you to hide it. I know for my mom, she resented my white dad and sometimes took that out on us, especially if we reminded her of my dad. My mom faced some criticism for marrying a white man and then getting divorced didn't help. Not sure what your parents' marriage was like, but maybe there could be some underlying criticism she's faced?