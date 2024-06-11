Man infuriates sister when he 'secretly' proposes at her wedding; 'It's not MY fault she's a bridezilla.' AITA? UPDATED 4X

Last night, we had dinner with my family, and my fiancée and I broke the news to my family that we were engaged. Everyone was obviously delighted and asked us to narrate the story of how I or she proposed.

My sister was FURIOUS to find out I had proposed during her wedding. She pulled me aside after dinner and completely blew up at me. She accused me of trying to steal the attention from her wedding and I told her that we had intentionally kept the news to ourselves till now to avoid doing exactly that.

She said it didn't matter because now everyone would remember her wedding as the day I proposed anyway.

I honestly disagree because no one really witnessed my proposal, so it wouldn't really be part of their wedding memories. I feel like my sister's being a bridezilla.