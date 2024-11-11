Man insists that his sister replace jellybeans her son ate, 'I always save the Cream Soda ones for last.' AITA?

My sister Laura (35F) brought her 7-year-old son, who’s honestly a bit of a handful. He’s not used to hearing “no” and thinks every space is his to do what he wants. My sister has never set limits with him, and growing up, our parents spoiled her too.

While I was busy in the kitchen, my nephew found the jellybean jar. I didn’t notice at first because I was trying to get the carbonara just right. After dinner, I went to grab a handful of jellybeans and realized that almost all the Cream Soda ones were gone. My nephew had picked them out, leaving a mess of crumbs and broken bits.