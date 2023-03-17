Someecards Logo
Man interrupts his GF's brother's proposal because he thought proposal was classless.

Shenuque Tissera
Mar 17, 2023 | 3:07 PM
Proposing is a special event that people will remember forever, even if it goes poorly. When planning a proposal, it's essential to avoid common faux pas like proposing at another person's wedding, putting the ring in food, or making it about the social media video rather than your partner.

On. a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one man defends his girlfriend after her brother uses her event as the site of his proposal.

He writes:

My girlfriend just bought a house and is so excited. She put so much work into everything. She invited a ton of people over for a housewarming. The place looked terrific, and the food was delicious.

Right after dinner, while my girlfriend was getting dessert, her brother proposed to his girlfriend. I was mad because he hijacked my girlfriend's event she had worked so hard for.

Before she could answer, I told him to sit down and quit being rude and disrespectful to his sister. He was mad, but his girlfriend looked so embarrassed. They ended up leaving.

Sources: Reddit
