Man interrupts his GF's brother's proposal because he thought proposal was classless.

Proposing is a special event that people will remember forever, even if it goes poorly. When planning a proposal, it's essential to avoid common faux pas like proposing at another person's wedding, putting the ring in food, or making it about the social media video rather than your partner.
He writes:
My girlfriend just bought a house and is so excited. She put so much work into everything. She invited a ton of people over for a housewarming. The place looked terrific, and the food was delicious.
Right after dinner, while my girlfriend was getting dessert, her brother proposed to his girlfriend. I was mad because he hijacked my girlfriend's event she had worked so hard for.
Before she could answer, I told him to sit down and quit being rude and disrespectful to his sister. He was mad, but his girlfriend looked so embarrassed. They ended up leaving.