Women accuses men of becoming 'abusive' when they get 'financial power' over their wives, BF says 'I'm not like other guys.'

Man is offended by girlfriend accusing him of potentially being an abusive husband because of his financial power.

Exciting-Ad8253 says:

My girlfriend and I have been together for three years, living together for two. Recently, we've been discussing marriage and when it might happen. Both of us are software engineers, earning six-figure salaries, so money isn't much of an issue. We each own our own home, although we're currently living in mine and renting out hers. Lately, she's been feeling exhausted from work and often complains about it.

I mentioned to her once that once we have kids, she could be a stay-at-home mom (SAHM). However, she adamantly refused, stating there's no way she would agree to that. I assumed she simply preferred to maintain her own career and left it at that.