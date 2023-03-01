Man is asked to apologize for being a bully and responds with 'I don't know you.'

Kids will bully each other. It's the unfortunate reality of growing up. As people grow up, many realize what they did was wrong and feel remorse, while others don't believe it was wrong. Then some don't even remember if they did it.
He writes:
I [22M] am not a bully. I had friends growing up who were bullied. I saw how bad it could be on someone and never wanted to be the cause of that. I'll try to portray the incident as best I can. I was visiting my parents and went into town to run a few errands. In town, I was approached by a man I didn't recognize.
He was initially friendly and greeted me with, 'Hey, are you [my name]?' Me: 'Yeah, I am. Do we know each other?' Drew: 'I'm Drew Smith. We used to go to school together.' Despite him saying otherwise, I couldn't recall anyone by that name. I responded, 'Hey, I'm sorry, man, but I don't recognize you.'