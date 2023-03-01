Man is asked to apologize for being a bully and responds with 'I don't know you.'

Kids will bully each other. It's the unfortunate reality of growing up. As people grow up, many realize what they did was wrong and feel remorse, while others don't believe it was wrong. Then some don't even remember if they did it.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a man is accused of bullying and doesn't even remember the man accusing him of doing so.

He writes:

I [22M] am not a bully. I had friends growing up who were bullied. I saw how bad it could be on someone and never wanted to be the cause of that. I'll try to portray the incident as best I can. I was visiting my parents and went into town to run a few errands. In town, I was approached by a man I didn't recognize.