Man refuses to pay for friend's unemployed wife's dinner, couple is 'appalled.'

Splitting the check for a group dinner is almost always a messy endeavor unless you run in circles of incredibly wealthy people who don't look at price tags...

Sometimes it makes more sense to split the check equally, but what about if everyone got 3 fancy cocktails each and all you chomped on was a little side salad? Or, what do you do when you're out with a married couple and you're expected to split the check two ways? When a frustrated "third wheel" decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about an awkward check-splitting situation, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for refusing to pay half of my friends wife's meals anymore?