Man refuses to pay for friend's unemployed wife's dinner, couple is 'appalled.'

Sometimes it makes more sense to split the check equally, but what about if everyone got 3 fancy cocktails each and all you chomped on was a little side salad? Or, what do you do when you're out with a married couple and you're expected to split the check two ways? When a frustrated "third wheel" decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about an awkward check-splitting situation, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I (28M) have have 2 friends dee (27F), and Tommy (29M). We've known each other since middle school and make a point to make time to keep in touch and eat out at least once a month but often twice. We live a 40 minute drive apart but it's worth it to keep the friendship alive. This died down during the pandemic but we're back at it semi regularly again.