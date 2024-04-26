Man is honest with wife: 'our 4-year-old won't eat your food because you're a terrible cook.' AITA?

My wife [34f] and I [39m] have been married for about ten years. During these ten years, I have done the majority of the cooking. Having kitchen experience, I am confident in my abilities, and she fell in love with my cooking fairly early on in our relationship. She did occasionally cook for me during this time, but I tended to want to avoid it because to be brutally honest, it was never any good.

Now that we have a four-year-old son and she's a SAHM, she's cooking a lot more, and it's not going well. I've heard her have the same argument with our son probably 100 times by now. It always goes the same way:

[1] She cooks something that he has previously said he doesn't like.

[2] He doesn't like it, often expressing his disgust with "yuck."

[3] She throws a giant tantrum and tells him that if he can't eat his dinner he should get out.