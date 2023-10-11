Man is suspicious of his wife after his brother gives her a $3,000 necklace.

Throwa577 writes:
I (27M) have been married to my wife (26F) for a little over a year. Last week, it was my wife's birthday, and she received a $3,000 diamond necklace from my brother (30M).
I was pretty weirded out by this because even though my brother is far from poor, he's not the type to gift anyone thousands of dollars worth of gifts, especially something as expensive as this. My wife shrugged it off as if it was nothing and said my brother was just feeling generous.
Here's where I might be the AH: I still felt uneasy about the gift, so I ended up bringing it up to my brother's wife (30F), and she lost it on him. Apparently, she never agreed to my brother gifting another woman such an expensive gift.
Now both my brother and my wife are mad at me. My brother is upset for creating problems in his marriage.
My wife thinks I only blabbed about my brother's gift to my SIL because I'm insecure that my own birthday gift for her wasn't as expensive (I paid for a full spa day for her, which she really liked, but it indeed wasn't as expensive as my brother's necklace). She also thinks SIL is overreacting, as she herself received a lot of expensive jewelry from my brother. AITA?
Here are some of the top comments:
Equal-Dinner says:
Everything said here is valid. However, the key word here is "flag," which means there is no actual proof, and accusing your wife or brother of cheating is something very, very serious. You should first speak with your wife and list all the reasons why this behavior is strange (i.e., all the reasons mentioned above), but avoid using the term "cheating."
If, after discussing everything, she still doesn't understand your feelings of insecurity and dismisses them, that would be the last concerning sign. Even if nothing is happening, if she cares about you, she should recognize that your feelings are not irrational.
Keep communicating with your sister-in-law. Perhaps this issue lies on your brother's side, or maybe it's a two-way problem. It's possible your brother is behaving poorly, but nothing more. Good luck.
CertainCertainties says:
NTA (Not the A%#hole). Let's break it down. Your brother and your wife are being dishonest They think you're too dumb to notice, and as a private joke between them he gave her an expensive necklace in front of you. They thought they would be able to get away with being blatant about their relationship.
You stuffed things up by contacting the SIL, who has a few dozen more IQ points than your good self and recognizes dishonesty when she sees it. That's what this is about.
theitguy1968 says:
NTA, but lets face it there is more to this than meets the eye. A brother doesn't gift expensive jewellery to their SIL (your wife) unless something is going on.'
The question has to be asked are they being faithful? His wife's and your wife's reaction to you speaking to your SIL about it would indicate they are not! Sorry.
Gloomy_Ruminant says:
NTA. Everyone is going to assume your brother and wife are having an affair, but I think the truth is much more sinister.
The necklace is cursed. Bringing it into your home will attract the attentions of the Old Ones. Disavow your brother (he's trying to kill you), and abandon your wife (she's already come to their attention, it's too late for her). Rescue your SiL and flee.
What do you think? Is OP right to be suspicious or is his brother's gift a harmless act of familial love?