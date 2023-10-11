Man is suspicious of his wife after his brother gives her a $3,000 necklace.

If, after discussing everything, she still doesn't understand your feelings of insecurity and dismisses them, that would be the last concerning sign. Even if nothing is happening, if she cares about you, she should recognize that your feelings are not irrational.

Keep communicating with your sister-in-law. Perhaps this issue lies on your brother's side, or maybe it's a two-way problem. It's possible your brother is behaving poorly, but nothing more. Good luck.

CertainCertainties says:

NTA (Not the A%#hole). Let's break it down. Your brother and your wife are being dishonest They think you're too dumb to notice, and as a private joke between them he gave her an expensive necklace in front of you. They thought they would be able to get away with being blatant about their relationship.