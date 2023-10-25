Man keeps his millionaire status a secret from wife, family, and friends. AITA? UPDATED. Q&A included.

"AITA for not telling anyone that I became a millionaire this year?"

33 M… I’ve been self employed for 10 years this year, I also started an LLC about 7 years ago. So far this year I’ve made more money than the last 10 years combined.

I grew up very poor and my mom passed away when I was just 10 years old, after my mom passed I was raised by my Grandmother, I told her about 2 years ago that I would be a millionaire before she leaves this earth and she said not to tell anyone if I ever did.

I haven’t made any major purchases since I recently became a millionaire but I’m always nice to people close to me and 90% of the time I’ll pick the tab If I go out with friends or family. So my question is. AITA for not telling anyone (including my wife) about it so far?

