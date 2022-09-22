Man keeps venting to social media about 'being a dad' so his wife pulls up receipts.

Being honest about the challenges of parenting on social media can be a helpful, hilarious, and cathartic outlet for many people, but what happens when you're faking it all for attention?

So, when a conflicted mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her attempt to get her husband to stop lying about his contribution to co-parenting, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for sharing with friends and family videos of what my husband really does when he complains about "being a dad?"

We had our baby girl 6 weeks ago. Since then my husband started sharing on social media platforms about how hard he works and how hard being a father is. Basically getting sympathy point while I do 80% of childcare obviously.

It got to the point where friends and family would scold me for "not giving the poor man a break." I got fed up so I started recording him when he gets home. Eats by himself, watch tv, nap etc.