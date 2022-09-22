Man keeps venting to social media about 'being a dad' so his wife pulls up receipts.

So, when a conflicted mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her attempt to get her husband to stop lying about his contribution to co-parenting, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
We had our baby girl 6 weeks ago. Since then my husband started sharing on social media platforms about how hard he works and how hard being a father is. Basically getting sympathy point while I do 80% of childcare obviously.
It got to the point where friends and family would scold me for "not giving the poor man a break." I got fed up so I started recording him when he gets home. Eats by himself, watch tv, nap etc.
All with dates and times and started sharing those videos whenever a family member or friend call me bossy. My husband got mad and demanded I stop sharing those videos. I said I will once he stops acting like he's the one working hard.