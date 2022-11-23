Man kicks out fiancée after she kicked out his daughter's black BF for falling asleep.

Moving in with someone isn't always the smoothest transition. Syncing up mourning routines, chores, and sharing a space complicates any relationship. On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one woman learns the dangers of not being keyed into all the information of her fiancé's home.
Her fiancé writes:
So my fiancée just moved in with me and my daughter (16). I’m working on syncing our routines and informing her of everything we do around the house.
I forgot about my daughter's boyfriend, who usually comes over every Tuesday and Thursday. He has basketball. I pick up him and my daughter from school, drop them both off, and they walk back to the house together because I have to go back to work. I hadn’t told my fiancée this; however, she does know she has a boyfriend. She doesn’t know the schedule we have. (She has never met him yet)