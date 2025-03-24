Man kicks sister out of the house for refusing to follow 'one simple rule.' AITA? 'She laughed it off.'

"AITA for kicking my sister out after she refused to follow one simple rule?"

So a few weeks ago, my younger sister, Emily (26F), asked if she could stay at my house for a while. She was going through a rough patch - bad breakup, lost her job, the usual. I (30M) live alone in a nice house with my dog, Baxter, a big, friendly Labrador who’s basically my kid.

I told Emily she could stay as long as she needed, but I had one rule: Do not leave doors open. Ever. Baxter is well-trained, but he’s an escape artist. If he sees an open door, he’s gone. He doesn’t run away permanently, but he’ll sprint out into the neighborhood, and I have to chase him down. It’s a hassle, and I’ve had to get him from random backyards more times than I can count.