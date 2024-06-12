Man kicks wife and baby out after his mom & wife have horrifying altercation; wife finds post, provides SHOCKING response. AITA? UPDATED 3X

I’m sure your mom has disrespected your wife many times before this, as she was seriously comfortable doing so.

Then because you are upset, YOU tell your wife and baby to leave as you know that the baby has to be with her. What the F is wrong with you. If anyone left it should have been you. You kicked your wife and baby out. Do you not see how wrong that is? But a real man would have stayed with his wife and made sure that she was okay.

You knew she was at her parents. You should have immediately went to her and apologized profusely and your mother should be permanently banned from you and your baby life. If she can hit your wife, she will hit the baby with the resentment that she had with the pregnancy and the baby.