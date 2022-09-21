Man asks if he's wrong to tell GF that her lasagna is 'ruining' everyone's flight.

Flying is tough, especially with a significant other. When this man is conflicted about his girlfriend's lasagna, he asks the popular Reddit forum:

"AITA for telling my gf she was ruining other people’s flight?"

My gf ordered lasagna in the airport terminal right before boarding, knowing we didn’t have time to eat it before we boarded. We boarded right after she received her food. After we sat down, before taking off, she opened it up and started eating.