Man points out 'ridiculous' fiancée's behavior in life-or-death scenario; AITA?

Is it fair to judge your partner for how they react to a scary situation at sea? What happens if the only injuries were to a six-pack of watermelon spized selzters?

So, when a conflicted soon-to-be-husband decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to be honest with his future wife about her "Panic! On the boat" behavior, people were ready to help.

AITA for telling my (28) fiancée (29) that I could not rely on her in a life or death situation...

I have what I think is a very good sense of situational awareness. I’m a quick thinker and I tend to not panic in dangerous situations. My fiancée on the other hand is the exact opposite.

If I’m being nice I would say she doesn't have any awareness of danger. If I’m being honest I would say that she has the survival instinct of panda raised in captivity.