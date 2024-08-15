Man leaves family vacation early after MIL 'completely ruins his trip.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

I don't seek to make any excuses for myself; I messed up and I'm going to own it like a man. However, I want to explain and make things right, so we can communicate clearly and not have anything like this happen again.

I'm not sure what format I can write this in to be the most clear and sincere I can be. Thank you to everyone in advance!

Comments Dazzling-Square-3731: You left your wife and child in another country. There is no explaining or making it right. You ABANDONED your family in a fit of rage.

Honestly, think about the steps you took, changing flights (which cost extra money)), going to the airport, going through security and customs, waiting for the plane, boarding, the flight time (13-16 hours), landing/de-boarding, grabbing luggage, going through customs again, and finally driving home.