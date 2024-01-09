Man leaves $700,000 estate to ex instead of wife and future kid, ex wants to keep it. AITA?

"My ex left me the majority of his estate (amounts to $700,000). His parents demand that I leave it to his wife and child"...

My ex and I were together for almost 20 years. We never got married because it never felt necessary and we were child-free. I had problems with BC so he chose vasectomy. I found out that he cheated on me 3 years ago and I left him.

He got with his AP. 6 months later I heard that they were married. I found out that I was pregnant with my current bf a year into dating and even though we still weren’t “there” in the relationship, we thought that we could make it happen and sure enough we are very happy, and we love our little family very much.