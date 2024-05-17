Man leaves fiancée after learning what happened at bachelorette party. AITA? 'I am personally not a fan.'

NTA. "It was crazy with all the strippers" is hugely different from "it was really chill and good". This isn't just lying, this is a total reversal of the truth. Even her "it was just solo dances" is not the same as "crazy". So they are lying, all of them, except the first one.

MyFriendsCallMeEpic said:

NTA - it comes down to the lies. Also her friends also lied, one said the truth but knew they fkd up and weren't forthcoming with information. Just makes you wonder, what if anything in the future they would lie about to cover up. You told her it was a boundary and they stomped on it.

NatureCarolynGate said: