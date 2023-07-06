Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man sneaks out of first date after being horrified by date's reason for being late.

Man sneaks out of first date after being horrified by date's reason for being late.

Shenuque Tissera
Jul 6, 2023 | 1:22 PM
ADVERTISING

First dates are a formality. You're getting to know the basics of a person, job, dreams, and most importantly, do they like pineapple on pizza? The volatility of humankind means that first dates are either resounding successes, horrific failures, or the classic 'meh.'

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A%#hole Here Subreddit, a man goes on a first date with a woman, and Irish exits after discovering her job.

He writes:

I (33M) went on a date with a gal I had briefly been talking to last night. She was late for the date, which is fine, sh%t happens. I asked her if everything was okay and she replied that she had just 'finished up filming,' and that's why she was late.

I asked her what sort of film she was in because I love films. She gave me this obnoxious giggle and told me to subscribe to her OnlyFans content if I wanted to see it. I was a bit appalled.

She went on to tell me how multiple people were involved and then started asking about my monthly income. I excused myself to the bathroom, paid the tab for what was ordered, and told them anything else she ordered was on her dime. Then I left.

She messaged me later, freaking out about me leaving and how she likes me. I just blocked her number. I don't feel a need to explain myself. It was a first date, I'm not into that, and she can get someone else.

The internet loves a first date.

jaylenabc says:

I'm so sorry this happened to you, but this is hilarious. 'Sorry, I was late; I was going to pound town. How much do you make, by the way?'

MaryAnne0601 says:

NTA (Not the A%$hole). Just for asking about your income on a first date alone!

Realistic_Head4279 says:

NTA. Might have been nice to have said to her face that you needed to go, but I get where you were sort of grossed out and wanted out of there.

Well, OP, I can't say I wouldn't have done the same thing after my date tried to make me a paid subscriber to their content.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content