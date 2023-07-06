Man sneaks out of first date after being horrified by date's reason for being late.

First dates are a formality. You're getting to know the basics of a person, job, dreams, and most importantly, do they like pineapple on pizza? The volatility of humankind means that first dates are either resounding successes, horrific failures, or the classic 'meh.'
He writes:
I (33M) went on a date with a gal I had briefly been talking to last night. She was late for the date, which is fine, sh%t happens. I asked her if everything was okay and she replied that she had just 'finished up filming,' and that's why she was late.
I asked her what sort of film she was in because I love films. She gave me this obnoxious giggle and told me to subscribe to her OnlyFans content if I wanted to see it. I was a bit appalled.
She went on to tell me how multiple people were involved and then started asking about my monthly income. I excused myself to the bathroom, paid the tab for what was ordered, and told them anything else she ordered was on her dime. Then I left.
She messaged me later, freaking out about me leaving and how she likes me. I just blocked her number. I don't feel a need to explain myself. It was a first date, I'm not into that, and she can get someone else.
The internet loves a first date.
jaylenabc says:
I'm so sorry this happened to you, but this is hilarious. 'Sorry, I was late; I was going to pound town. How much do you make, by the way?'
MaryAnne0601 says:
NTA (Not the A%$hole). Just for asking about your income on a first date alone!
Realistic_Head4279 says:
NTA. Might have been nice to have said to her face that you needed to go, but I get where you were sort of grossed out and wanted out of there.
Well, OP, I can't say I wouldn't have done the same thing after my date tried to make me a paid subscriber to their content.