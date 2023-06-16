Man abandons pregnant wife on a train; she cancels the trip and goes home without him.

I panicked and told my wife we had to get off or we wouldn’t be able to get where we needed. I got up, grabbed our things, and rushed off the train. I couldn’t believe it when I looked around and saw she hadn’t gotten off - she was trying to grab our third suitcase (I had the other two and the backpack).

Unfortunately, it was too late, and they closed even as I rushed to the doors. My wife looked like she wanted to kill me, and the train pulled away with her on it. I called her to tell her to get off at the next stop, and I’d get to the next one and meet her, but she was irate and told me the holiday was canceled and she was going home.