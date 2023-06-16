Man abandons pregnant wife on a train; she cancels the trip and goes home without him.

Public transit systems are both necessary and also the worst. Delays, maintenance, and re-routing make taking a train or a bus insufferable. All you can do is sit back and hope the public transit gods smile kindly upon you.
The husband writes:
I know the title sounds crazy, but I’ll try to explain this as best I can. I’m 29, and my wife is 25. She’s also five months pregnant. Recently we decided to go on holiday together - nothing fancy, just to the coast, which meant we had to get a train. We had maybe three rolling suitcases and one of those army-style backpacks.
There was no issue as we boarded the train, and we sat down and put the luggage next to us. About twenty minutes into our journey, we heard an announcement over the speakers that the train was being diverted, which meant it wouldn’t stop at the station we needed any more. As it was saying this, the train was coming to a stop at the next station.
I panicked and told my wife we had to get off or we wouldn’t be able to get where we needed. I got up, grabbed our things, and rushed off the train. I couldn’t believe it when I looked around and saw she hadn’t gotten off - she was trying to grab our third suitcase (I had the other two and the backpack).
Unfortunately, it was too late, and they closed even as I rushed to the doors. My wife looked like she wanted to kill me, and the train pulled away with her on it. I called her to tell her to get off at the next stop, and I’d get to the next one and meet her, but she was irate and told me the holiday was canceled and she was going home.
To top it off, she told her family and mine, and they’re all furious at me for 'abandoning' a pregnant woman on a train 'headed God knows where' with a heavy suitcase. My father-in-law told me I was an idiot for what I’d done. I think I was right, but my wife and family have other ideas. So Reddit…AITA?
The internet is here for pregnant people.
MagixTurtle says:
YTA (You're the A#&hole). Why panic over something so little? You could have just stayed on the train and discussed with your wife what you would do. You sound like one of those people that would reverse on the highway because you took the wrong exit instead of just taking the safer but longer way around.
PerfectRevolution509 says:
YTA Why did your pregnant wife have to carry the heavy suitcase? Why carry four pieces of luggage on a not-so-fancy holiday while traveling with a pregnant person by train?
Why didn’t you leave the train together? Why didn’t you notice she wasn’t keeping up with you? You didn’t do this on purpose, but you should have been more considerate.
Sokodal says:
YTA. You should’ve figured your pregnant wife may not be as nimble as you are. I can’t imagine not taking the time to make sure she’s with you, or at least impeding the train doors, something to that effect (easier said than done, depending on the railroad, in fairness).
Your wife overreacted, IMO, by canceling the entire vacation, but you screwed up. I don’t see how you feel 'in the right' here, even with this being a total accident.
OP, unless your wife is Serena Williams sprinting off a train with a suitcase is difficult for all other pregnant people.