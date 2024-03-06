Man leaves wife 'secretly & slowly over time,' she barely noticed until it was 'too late.' AITA? MAJOR UPDATE.

When I came back home my wife put me in the spare room, She said it has been like that a while because I was snoring. I kept my mouth shut, but I knew that this was new.

The accident somehow gave me clarity of mind. I could see that the marriage has been over for a while. But I still wanted to see if I could safe it. Everything I tried failed.

What sealed the deal for me was my 30th birthday. I came home and she was not home. She was having a spa day with her friends. I ordered takeout, watched a movie and made a decision. I wanted out.

The next morning I want to my lawyer to start drafting divorce papers. I stopped engaging with her unless absolutely necessary. Slowly I started selling anything that had any emotional value to me.