Man lends his sister money for her dog's vet bills, 'I expected her to pay it back on the due date.' AITA?

I can live without getting the $2,500 back with no material effect on my life, but also 2500 is not an insignificant amount. In talking with our mom, the vet bill was over 7 grand and it didn't save her dog's life. I found out my mom gifted her 2 grand to help out.

I have no idea what my sisters finances are like, but i'm guessing they are not good. She is now 7 days late and I haven't seen a dime. We've had several arguments and this has really deteriorated our relationship. Essentially she is calling me an unsympathetic ahole. But am I?

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one:

Discount_Mithral said: