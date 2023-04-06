Man lets another woman braid his hair on group hiking trip, wife is scandalized; AITA?

Is braiding a friend's hair on a camping trip an intimate activity that needs to be cleared with your significant other?

Before you have your friend get your hair out of your face to see the view of the sunrise on the top of the mountain, apparently you need to send your wife a quick text about whether or not it's appropriate. So, when a conflicted husband decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about a conflict involving a friend, a braid, and his jealous wife, people were eager for the scandal and outrage.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for letting a friend braid my hair?

I (35M) recently got back from a trip with some old university friends (3 men and 4 women, including myself). It was just a small thing and we went up into the countryside and did some hiking like we did when we were younger.