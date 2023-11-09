Man asks if he's wrong to refuse customer requests to ban kids from his game store.

The regular group gladly joined in for a session, and it went so well that they invited Emma to DM regularly if she wanted to. Fast forward to now, and Emma is DMing two days a week—one for the regular group and one for one-off sessions where others can jump in.

This girl is a genius; she has memorized the entire player's handbook and monster guide, and she's crafted a fully homebrew campaign that's genuinely fun and exciting (though sometimes surprisingly dark).

Now, here's the issue. Some people have started complaining about having a child on game nights, stating that they play here specifically because they have children at home. With Emma around, they feel constrained in their usual gaming style, worrying about inappropriate language or jokes in the presence of a child.