Man lets the truth slip; 'I told my sober father that he should just start drinking again.' AITA?

That being said, he's an abusive asshole and his response to smash his plate and throw a vase is just utterly insane. So definitely more him than you, but you definitely went from 0 to 60 real quick.

Also, you should be very careful with your new relationship. It sounds like your first real relationship and in your situation and with your background it sounds like you're becoming codependent.

Moving in with someone after just a few months is not a great idea. Hopefully it works for you, but you should maybe get some therapy and work on developing your own sense of self and bettering yourself outside of just his influence.

foturne writes: