Man lies about his astrological sign at work for MONTHS; his plan completely backfires. AITA? UPDATED

So the work thing is no longer a concern, but here's where it gets kind of bad again. My boss asks to take the astrological chart home, which I didn't really think anything of I guess, because I certainly don't care about it or want it. Then...things got weird.

And then a few days go by and then it's the weekend. And then I log onto a zoom meeting on monday and she asks me to stay on after everyone has hung up. She goes "pessimist-sauce, I'm sorry if this is overstepping but I know you're recently single.

My daughter is close to your age, she's just finished college, and according to your charts, you would be so compatible. So I would love it if you would ask her out sometime." She kept saying "no pressure!"