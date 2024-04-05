Man livid with couples counselor when she charges $165 cancellation fee; 'Really? My fiancé had a dangerous miscarriage.' AITA? BIG UPDATE

It becomes difficult to be fair in decisions and you run the risk that people who see different practitioners at the same clinic or who know someone else who goes there or hear a story get miffed because one person didn't get charged while they did.

The most straightforward and fair thing is to have a blanket policy with no exceptions. It is a horrible situation for you to be in but ultimately I don't think your therapist has done anything wrong and if you otherwise find them empathetic and helpful, I would really caution you against ending the relationship based on this.

Actually, it might be helpful for both of you to explore this reaction with the therapist in the context of how you both manage adversity separately and together. However, if you feel the relationship is irreparably damaged, it's reasonable to go elsewhere.