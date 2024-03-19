Man livid when GF accepts marriage proposal from disabled man. 'He's LYING to you!' AITA? DISTURBING UPDATE.

When I confronted her a couple nights ago, she kept reiterating that it is a marriage with no romance attached to it, and that it will be the best day of his life and they'll probably have media attention on it because he was a soldier.

She said she will still live with me and still be committed to me. She was saying I have no compassion or understand her intentions and that made her sad. It made zero sense, but I could tell she was being stubborn and trying to justify it.

She let me talk to him on the phone finally. Right away I knew he sounded off mentally. He told me he got his heart broken recently by someone who cheated on him, and was planning to give my GF the ring he got for the other girl.