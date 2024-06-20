Man loses it on parents; 'Just ADMIT IT. My adopted sister RUINED my life.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

When this man lashes out at his parents for allegedly favoring his sister over him, he asks the internet:

"AITA for telling my parents off for always favoring my adopted sister over me?"

When I (27m) was 3, my parents (51m and 49f) adopted my newborn sister. She is deaf, and learned to lead lips incredibly well.

She also got better grades and had more friends (I had a few while she was very social despite her disabilities) than me as a child, and my parents always called her the “best gift they could’ve asked for”.

They favored her, and gave her everything she asked for. They both made a lot of money, and sent her to a very nice private school, while I went to a weakly-funded public school two blocks from my house.