Man 'loses it' on his wife after she told his 10-year-old son to 'get out' of a family picture. AITA?

JennieGee said:

YTA For allowing your child to be abused in his own home and family. When do you EVER plan on putting YOUR child first? Get your child some therapy and DIVORCE the sorry excuse for a mother. The poor child, who has had to grow up thinking he's not a real member of his OWN family. 8 years! You need to do better for him!

FindingFit6035 said:

YTA for letting it get this far. You said at the beginning of the post you treat her four kids like your own but she can't do the same. Why are you allowing your kid to go through this? Why are you with a woman who treats your kid like this. You need to ask yourself is my relationship with this woman worth it at the risk that my child is hurt?