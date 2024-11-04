Man loses wife in car accident; 4 years later discovers her 'secret' life; 'Should I tell her family the truth?' WIBTA? UPDATED

Now Thomas told her what happened and she has apologized a lot. Said that she has been basically ignoring her flaws ever since she died but it has turned unhealthy for both her and her mom. She said she will help me with anything I need regarding this topic.

Ex-FIL and MIL dont know anything and we will keep it that way. I will try to make time to hang out with my FIL from time to time, and considering him and my new FIL are good friends, me and Thomas have been talking about taking them fishing, golfing, maybe just going to a bar, stuff like that, at least once a month. And as for my ex-MIL, I just keep my interactions to a minimum.