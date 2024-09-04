Man at a loss when he feels betrayed by wife and daughter; 'They plotted against me.'

My daughter also doesn't have a relationship with Lara and we cut contact with her family and threatened legal action if they tried to meet with us. I didn't want anything to do with her.

During August I decided to suprise my daughter with a trip to celebrate her 16th birthday. Since I was dealing with the divorce last year, I wasn't able to really celebrate with her. So I decided to pack her bag and take her straight to airport from her sleepover with friends.

I asked my younger sister to help me with packing Sarah's clothes. While she was packing I saw a notebook on her nightstand with a polaroid of her and Lara peaking. Curiosity got the best of me and I opened it to find out it was her dairy.