Man calls sister 'cheap' after she asks him for rent after he losses his home in fire.

He mentioned that I would have to pay them every month to continue staying there, and I was surprised. I asked my sister whether she was asking her own brother to pay her money. They said it's their house, and I shouldn't be the one making that decision.

I lashed out at her, accusing her of being a cheapskate, and said that no decent human being would charge money from their own family member for providing them with accommodation. Her husband then asked me to leave, and I did.

I moved to another friend's house and am staying there now. But I worry that I was rude in my interactions with them, so AITA?

Here are some of the top comments:

