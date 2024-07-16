Man has major second thoughts about marrying fiancé; 'Her family is ruining our lives.' AITA? UPDATED 5X

When this man is unsure if he can marry his fiancé due to her family's erratic behavior, he asks the internet:

"AITAH for wanting to leave my fiancée due to her family dynamic?"

I’ve been dating my fiancée for 4 years and have been engaged for 7 months. We are trying to plan out a wedding for roughly Fall next year.

Her childhood was terrible and abusive to put it mildly. Her parents were raging narcissists, and she was the scapegoat for her 2 brothers.

She was abused and thrown out the moment she turned 18. She was however, a great student and hard worker, so with some scholarships and a part time job, she has a great career and is pretty independent.

The problem is though, is that she still had contact with her family. None of them have changed...well actually something has changed; they have become more financially dependent on her.