Man makes a 'big deal' and walks out of restaurant after sister flirts with his GF. AITA? UPDATED.

My (19M) sister 'Hailey' (20F, not real name) is a very open and flirty person. She's never put a label on her sexuality but she has said she's attracted to everyone. Ever since we were in high school, she'd often flirt with girls I was interested in. She'd also flirt with my friends when they'd come over to hang out.
Sometimes Hailey would even come into my room without knocking just to talk to them. It was very uncomfortable and some of my friends even stopped coming over to my house because of it. This made me really angry and I told our parents (45M and 42F) but they'd always say I'm being homophobic and to leave her alone.
So she'd always get away with it. A few months after she graduated, she moved out of the house and I haven't had to deal with her flirting with my friends anymore.
Seven months ago I met my now girlfriend 'Layla' (18F) and we really hit it off. We've been together a little over four months.
One thing to note about Layla is that she's really shy, so she's never voices any concerns until after the fact. Well I really wanted her to meet my parents so we set up a quick dinner at a nice restaurant on Tuesday night. Without even telling me, my parent's invited Hailey (who was almost 30 minutes late). For the better part of the dinner, she would constantly flirt with my girlfriend.
She'd give Layla compliments about her clothing, body, facial features, and even offer her number multiple times. My parent's would just laugh along with her antics saying it's just how she normally is. But I could clearly see Layla was uncomfortable so I paid my side of the bill and took her home.
When we got to her house, I asked if I could spend the night and she said yes. And that's where I've been for the past few days. My parents and Hailey have been blowing up my (edit:phone) calling me all sorts of names, which has me thinking I was in the wrong.
I haven't answered any of my sister's messages but I told my mom where I am. When I asked Layla about it she said the compliments were nice at first but she got uncomfortable. So AITA for making a big deal out of my sister flirting with my girlfriend?
I didn't put my reasoning, sorry. My parents think I'm an asshole for ignoring my sister's messages, and an even bigger ahole for walking out of the restaurant. They say I was entitled and rude. Does this make me TA?
BoyoDee said:
NTA. Your sister is a creep, plain and simple. And it’s awful that your parents are enabling this and saying you’re homophobic for calling her out and trying to protect your gf. As someone in the LGBT community, it terrifies me how often others in the community get away it. Calling out someone’s harassment towards the same sex is NOT homophobia.
Embarrassed_Advice59 said:
NTA. Your sister is disrespecting your relationship, you, and your gf. Your parents just enable her behavior. How does she not realize she’s making people uncomfortable and what kind of sibling flirts with their brother’s partner. Smh. You’re not the AH Op.
Accomplished_Two1611 said:
Would your parents think it was so cute and harmless if you flirted with Hailey 's dates? I bet not. They need to rethink their position on their lecherous daughter. Her sexuality has nothing to do with it. NTA.
jme518 said:
NTA you need to have a serious convo about your sister and her lack of boundaries or respect.
BendPresent1437 said:
NTA. Your parents and your siter art the aholes, using homophobia to justify her childish behavior is so wrong and manipulating, some people just don't have boundaries.
BoredofB said:
NTA! Your sister displayed creepy behaviour traits. It's one thing to flirt and be open but being flirty with your GF to the point of making her uncomfortable that's red flag behavior right there.
Not just your sister but your parents are TAs as well for not stopping your sister's advances and for calling you rude and entitled. If I were you, I would go LC with your sister and if need be, parents too.
Thank you so much to everyone who commented, since there's a lot of you in such a short time. Any advice given is greatly appreciated even if I can't reply to them all. I'm going to message my parent's later tonight and let them know I'll be going no contact with them until both of them and my sister apologize to my girlfriend.
I'll also be mentioning how Hailey's behavior is sexual harassment and that they're enabling her. Whether they apologize or not is up to them, but I refuse to let my gf go without one. Again, thank you all.