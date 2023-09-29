Man makes a 'big deal' and walks out of restaurant after sister flirts with his GF. AITA? UPDATED.

"AITA for leaving the restaurant after my sister flirted with my girlfriend and made her uncomfortable?"



My (19M) sister 'Hailey' (20F, not real name) is a very open and flirty person. She's never put a label on her sexuality but she has said she's attracted to everyone. Ever since we were in high school, she'd often flirt with girls I was interested in. She'd also flirt with my friends when they'd come over to hang out.

Sometimes Hailey would even come into my room without knocking just to talk to them. It was very uncomfortable and some of my friends even stopped coming over to my house because of it. This made me really angry and I told our parents (45M and 42F) but they'd always say I'm being homophobic and to leave her alone.