Man bullies coworkers for playing the lottery but expects payout when they win big.

Nobody likes a buzz-kill! If it brings you joy and hurts no one then I say keep the party going. On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one buzzkill learns a harsh lesson.
WIBTA if I don't give any lottery money to a coworker who made fun of me.
I organize the lottery club at my work. We do it legally with the contract available from the lottery website. There are ten of us who put in money every week for a chance to win.
We had a new guy join the crew, and as always, we offered him a chance to join the pot. It is only $20 a week, and we can all afford it. Yes, I know it's silly, and the odds are low that we'll ever win back our money. But this guy didn't just join; he kept bugging us every week when we lost. Even the week we won $390 each, he would not shut up about how that is less than we spend yearly on the lotto.