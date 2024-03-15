Man makes future in-laws 'uncomfortable' by talking openly about his family, 'I didn't find it tragic.' AITA?

So I (25M) am engaged to my fiancée Erin (also 25F). Since we started actively planning our wedding, Erin's family but mostly her parents, have developed an obsession with stating how tragic/sad/unfortunate, etc it is that I won't have my "real family" there and that there'll be no blood relatives of mine present for the wedding or our life together. Erin has told them my real family are my dads and my siblings but they wave that off like it's BS. Erin has told them the topic is to be closed and we have left on a couple of occasions because they brought it up since. But this last time I decided to be open.