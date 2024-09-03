Man make shocking discovery about himself when wife insists on opening their marriage.

When this man feels weird about his lifestyle choice, he asks the internet:

"I left our polyamorous marriage for my close friend. Where do I go from here?"

30M and 33F. We were married for 5 years and together for 8. At some point in our marriage, my wife asked if I would be open to have a polyamorous relationship. I wanted to say no but was afraid of being labeled as insecure and losing her.

She had polyamorous relationships previously and had much more experience than me se%ually. She was my first and only partner. We had an extensive preparation period reading books, going to therapy and communicating. I thought I was ready but apparently I wasn’t.

I wasn’t even confident that I could find partners. She did it easily through dating apps and all I got was 0 matches. I communicated it to her, we took good photos and changed our profile according to her comments.