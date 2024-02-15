Man tells son to cover 'man boobs' if he's uncomfortable with his sister not wearing bras. AITA?

My son thinks I'm fat shaming him because I asked him to wear a shirt to cover his "man boobs."

Dadalert1990 writes:

My daughter (16F) got into an argument with her brother (15M) because she sometimes doesn't wear bras around the house. She's still covered, but she just wears a t-shirt instead. She said that wearing bras is painful and it makes her uncomfortable. So I didn't mind it.

However, my son recently started expressing his discomfort and said that it makes him uncomfortable, and she should start wearing bras again. My daughter heard this and got upset, saying that she wasn't bothering anyone. He said that he was bothered by it and that she should cover up.