Man makes video game sound effect 'as a joke' while wife gives birth, 'she didn't look at me.' AITA?

Prize_Diamond_7874 said:

Wow your whole post is just all about you and I am going to guess you are the main character in every story. Apparently your wife loves you enough to have a child with you but maybe it’s time to grow up and become a little more self aware- this was not the time to try to grab the spotlight. YTA.

anbaric26 said:

YTA. Listen — as someone who gave birth recently, I 100% understand that she was NOT in the mood for your jokes after she just went through the hardest experience of her life while you just stood there and made awkward conversation with the hospital staff apparently. Perhaps some of this comes from her not feeling like you really did your job as her support person. Like you weren’t taking the birth seriously or appreciating what she was going through. I would have been pretty upset if my husband had been cracking jokes and chatting instead of being laser focused on helping me and taking it very seriously.