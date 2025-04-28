Man makes the correct guess at Gender Reveal Party, 'it was clear that she was disappointed.' AITA?

On the weekend my wife (38f) and I (39m) went to our friend's "gender reveal". For background information, our friend already has 2 boys, and she told our wife that she is hoping for a girl this time.
In the car on the way there, my wife asked me what gender I thought the baby would be. I said that given that the sex ratio at birth is about 105 boys for every 100 girls, that my guess is that this child would be a boy.
My wife said that given our friends had 2 boys already, that surely there would be more chance of a girl this time. I replied that the 2 boys were not relevant to the sex of the child our friends were expecting, and that there was still about a 51% chance this child would be a boy.
At the "gender reveal," it was announced that this child would also be a boy. Although our friend tried to appear happy at the party, it was clear that she was disappointed that this child would not be a boy. My wife also appeared to be disappointed as well.
On the drive back home, my wife got angry with me, and said that I "could have been more supportive" and that I "shouldn't have been so mathematical" with my guess about the baby's gender. I told her that my response was perfectly reasonable to the questions she asked me. She didn't like that and stayed quiet for the rest of the drive home. So, AITA?
Arorua_Mendes said:
NTA. You answered the damn question you were asked. Your wife wanted you to participate in magical thinking not give an honest answer. You gave a factual answer and didn't announce it at the party or rain on anyone's parade. You simply answered your wife's direct question with your genuine thought process.
Your prediction didn't cause the baby's sex for f's sake it just acknowledged reality. The problem isn't your mathematics it's that people sometimes want comfort more than truth. This isn't on you it's just misdirected emotion.
CrimsonKnight_004 said:
NTA - Eh? No matter what you said, it wouldn’t have changed the sex of the baby. I have no idea what “being supportive” would’ve done to help the situation. You said this to your wife, not the friend. You weren’t rubbing anything in her face or crapping on what she was hoping for. You had a private conversation with your wife.
I guess your wife is just lashing out and taking out the disappointment on you? So I wouldn’t take it personally, but once a little time has passed and she can get some perspective on this, I’d revisit this with her and ask why she felt the need to take this out on you.
KrofftSurvivor said:
NTA. Your wife asked you what you thought, you told her. She asked you why, you told her. People need to stop asking questions they don't want the answers to.
BeanBag2004 said:
NTA. That's kinda crazy behavior all you did was answer and question you were asked and its not like it was at the party it was in the car with your wife. Maybe wife was upset about something else so just give her time too cool off, but if she brings it up again after that then a conversation needs to be had about what's wrong.
TheBufman said:
NTA - What a silly thing to get upset over.
sarahkazz said:
NTA. Not gonna lie, this sounds like a proxy issue for something else. Your wife’s response was ridiculous, but it may not be a bad idea to check in on her and make sure something else isn’t a thorn in her side that caused her to react this strongly to this.