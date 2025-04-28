Man makes the correct guess at Gender Reveal Party, 'it was clear that she was disappointed.' AITA?

"AITA for correctly guessing my friend's baby's gender?"

On the weekend my wife (38f) and I (39m) went to our friend's "gender reveal". For background information, our friend already has 2 boys, and she told our wife that she is hoping for a girl this time.

In the car on the way there, my wife asked me what gender I thought the baby would be. I said that given that the sex ratio at birth is about 105 boys for every 100 girls, that my guess is that this child would be a boy.

My wife said that given our friends had 2 boys already, that surely there would be more chance of a girl this time. I replied that the 2 boys were not relevant to the sex of the child our friends were expecting, and that there was still about a 51% chance this child would be a boy.