Man's marriage falling apart because baby won't stop crying; 'My wife is going insane; our 5 yo hates us & the baby.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

My wife takes the weekend off and my daughter stays with my brother's family every single night. No one will sit for us so it is either me or my wife. Our old sitter quit because of the baby and my wife just wants to give the baby up or leave me and take our daughter until this stops.

If she (wife) does leave, then I will have to take my paternity leave and just deal with the baby 24/7. I feel like a monster but I don't love the baby. I wish I were deaf. But I don't want to give her up either. Maybe I do want to give her up, I just don't want to live with myself for the rest of my life knowing that we did?