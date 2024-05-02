Man's marriage takes a dark turn after he brings wife to a party with her college friends. AITA? UPDATED 2X

And now, OP's 1st update:

Last night when we got into bed, I told her "I love you and I will wait for you to be ready for me". At the time, I wasn't even sure what I meant, I just had to talk to her. Her eyes swelled up with tears, I can tell she wanted to wail and scream but was holding back.

She grabbed me and didn't want to let go. She whispered "I love you". We held each other for the rest of the night.

In the morning, I asked if she would just talk to a therapist. I assured her I would try to support her decisions either way. She agreed and kissed me. We hadn't kissed in almost two months. I thought my wife was back.