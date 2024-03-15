Man regrets marrying an introvert; 'It backfired. My teenage son is a nightmare.' AITA? MAJOR UPDATES.

try things like flying drones or mini planes at first, things that are similar to video games. He might be more comfortable doing that at first. Also just ask questions about the things he loves.

Do you know his favorite YouTuber? Watch his fav and get to know them. Ask questions. Specific and direct questions/statements help kids with conversations.

Open ended questions end up with fines or yeahs. Ie. “How was your day at school” could be a million different thoughts that go through a kids head, so sometimes the easiest thing to say is “good”.

So make statements instead. Like “I saw this really fun video with SSSniperWolf” and share a video with him. Or, “what did you think of the new xyz feature in the Minecraft update?” Specific and direct.